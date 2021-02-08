Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 276,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

