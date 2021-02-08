Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,076 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 33.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FOX by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $31.42 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

