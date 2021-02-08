PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $145.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.