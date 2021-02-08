Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Cut by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

