Phore Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,280.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $3.90 million and $23,280.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002389 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,203,786 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

