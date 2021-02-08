Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.54. Phunware shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 26,084 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phunware stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 6,293.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Phunware worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

