PIBBLE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,548.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.08 million and $126,548.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

