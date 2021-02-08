PIBBLE Market Capitalization Hits $1.83 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $176,237.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,330,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

