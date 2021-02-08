Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

