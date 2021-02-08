Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

