Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $339.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,042 shares of company stock worth $173,763,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

