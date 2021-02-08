Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.