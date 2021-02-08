Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.