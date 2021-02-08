Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,292 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,642 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $129.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

