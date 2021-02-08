Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $133.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

