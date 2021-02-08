Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.48 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

