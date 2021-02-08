Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.79.

PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190,396 shares of company stock valued at $149,870,713 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

