Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.79.

PINS stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,190,396 shares of company stock valued at $149,870,713 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 121.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

