Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $740,034.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $740,034.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.01159615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.36 or 0.05949752 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

