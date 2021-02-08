PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura upgraded PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

PLDT stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. PLDT has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PLDT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PLDT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in PLDT by 30.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

