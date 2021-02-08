Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.56. 6,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.