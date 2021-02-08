Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 3,255,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,036,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,568,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

