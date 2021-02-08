PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,037.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $8,037.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.89 or 0.03962682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00377538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.98 or 0.01100909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00443555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00363093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00223117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00020089 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,676,871 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

