Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $1,057,761.42 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.