Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Up 19.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price shot up 19.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.59. 9,050,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,834,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.