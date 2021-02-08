Presidio Management Group Vii Buys 5,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $69.00 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

