Primecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,337.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $8,337.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,042,090 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

