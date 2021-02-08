Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 31,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.