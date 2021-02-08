Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 783.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 488,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

