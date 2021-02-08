Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.24 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.01. 15,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

