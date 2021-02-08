Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. 32,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,262. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

