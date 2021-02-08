Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,596. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

