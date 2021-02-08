PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 94% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and $713,431.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.00411743 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,547,884 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

