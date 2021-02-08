Proequities Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $541,000.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

