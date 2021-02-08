Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

