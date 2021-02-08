Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 338,491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $35.13 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

