Proequities Inc. Sells 11,771 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

