Proequities Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,406,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.71 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

