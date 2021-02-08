Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

PROV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

