Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.75 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

