Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) vs. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Critical Review

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 2.46% 10.22% 5.43% GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Volatility & Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 4.33 $8.46 million N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

