Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

