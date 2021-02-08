Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

