Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

PFSI opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,215 shares of company stock worth $12,191,833 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

