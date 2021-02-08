Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,742.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

