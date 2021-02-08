Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

CENTA opened at $41.60 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.