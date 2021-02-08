Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.23 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

