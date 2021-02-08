qiibee Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $1,001.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00170997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059436 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00209517 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

