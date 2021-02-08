Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $167.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

