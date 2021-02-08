Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.23.

QRVO stock opened at $167.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 4,185.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 28.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 33.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

